🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Morehead, KY with $3K+/week Options

Morehead’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both travel techs and local nurses. If you’re in allied health or nursing, there are a couple of solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Morehead, KY

Salary: $3,208 per week (based on 40 hours, 10-hour day shifts)

(based on 40 hours, 10-hour day shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, days)

This Cath Lab Technologist role comes with aggressive pay packages, guaranteed hours, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision for you and your family. You’ll work 40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts with extras like lodging and meal stipends (if you qualify), 401(k), weekly or daily pay, license assistance, and free CEUs. At least 1 year of Cath Lab experience is required; no new grads.

Employer: Pathways, Inc.

Location: Morehead, KY

Salary: $65,000 – $73,125 per year

Type: Full-time, Outpatient

This role is ideal if you’re an RN who loves behavioral health and outpatient work. You’ll provide nursing care for children, youth, adults, and older adults with both physical and mental health needs, support prescribers with meds, and keep up detailed documentation. Requires an ADN or higher, current RN license, and psychiatric nursing experience (1 year with BSN or 3 years with ADN); ANCC psych certification is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Morehead tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.