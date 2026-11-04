🏥 Morehead KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles from $13/hr to $3K+/wk

Morehead’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local caregivers and traveling allied health pros. If you like helping people, there’s solid work here at different pay levels and schedules.

Employer: FirstLight Home Care of Eastern Ky

FirstLight Home Care of Eastern Ky Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Part-time (flexible; options for more hours)

(flexible; options for more hours) Pay: ~$13/hour starting pay

One role with a few titles, all focused on helping seniors and adults at home with daily tasks, companionship, rides to appointments, and light housekeeping. Comes with paid training, flexible scheduling, paid time off, 24/7 support, and thoughtful client matching, so it’s a good fit if you’re caring, dependable, and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts (approx. 8A–6P)

Pay: $3,208 per week (with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

Travel Cath Lab Technologist assignment with day-one medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and license assistance. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want a high-paying contract with strong support and benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.