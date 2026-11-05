🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Morehead City, NC

Morehead City’s food scene is busy, and a bunch of spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, entry-level roles, and chances to learn on the job.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes Location: Morehead City, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll decorate and finish cakes, add all the sweet details, and help make celebrations special. Perks include flexible schedule, employee discounts, free uniforms, casual dress, and earlier closing hours than most food jobs.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Morehead City, NC

Type: Full-time and/or part-time, permanent

Full-time and/or part-time, permanent Salary: $13.00 – $26.91 per hour

Hiring both cooks and dishwashers/prep, with training available if you’re new to kitchen work. Good fit if you want steady, in-person hours and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes Location: Morehead City, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep dishes, tools, and equipment clean so the bakery can run smoothly. Offers flexible schedule, employee discounts, free uniforms, casual dress, and earlier evenings, with a focus on AM availability.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes Location: Morehead City, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role helping guests pick cakes, place orders, and plan celebrations. Students can apply, and you get flexible scheduling, cake discounts, casual dress, and training, but you must be able to work weekends and some closing shifts.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 5230 Hwy 70, Morehead City, NC 28557

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role leading the food side of a busy convenience store. Schedule is flexible (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), so it’s good if you need varied hours and like a fast-paced setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.