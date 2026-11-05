Right Westbound Lane Closed on Main Street Bridge

Starting November 9, 2026, the right westbound lane of Main Street between Portage Road and Elter Drive in Moraine, Ohio will be closed indefinitely due to safety concerns with the sidewalk on the bridge over the Great Miami River and I-75. Barricades will be set up and will stay in place to protect pedestrians crossing the bridge until funding is found to repair the bridge. For questions, call the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office at 937-225-4904.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Moraine