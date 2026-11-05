📣 Moraine, Ohio Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Moraine’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in security tech and local business support. If you like talking with people, solving problems, and earning on performance, these are worth a look.

Employer: ADT

ADT Location: Moraine, OH

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Estimated earnings: $105,000+ for new reps; $150,000+ for experienced reps (uncapped commissions)

Re-engage former ADT customers (no pure cold-calling) and help them upgrade to today’s smart security and automation. Comes with up to $4,000 in training pay, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits.

Employer: ADT

ADT Location: Moraine, OH

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Estimated earnings: $95,000+ for new reps; $150,000+ for experienced reps (uncapped commissions)

Work face-to-face with small business owners, designing custom security and smart business systems. You’ll get up to $4,000 in training pay, plus healthcare, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, and paid time off.

(Same role is also listed on Indeed here: Business Sales Representative – Indeed and Business Sales Representative – Indeed; details are essentially the same.)

Employer: ADT

ADT Location: Moraine, OH

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Estimated earnings: $95,000+ for new reps; $150,000+ for experienced reps (uncapped commissions)

Visit customers in their homes and sell smart home and security solutions tailored to their lifestyle. Includes up to $4,000 in training pay, flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits.

Employer: Greater Dayton Apartment Association

Location: Moraine / Greater Dayton, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead digital marketing, email, social media, branding, and event promotion for a local multifamily housing association. Great fit if you’re creative, organized, and comfortable with tools like Canva, Mailchimp, and website management.

Employer: Winsupply

Location: Moraine, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Winsupply’s sourcing network with order processing, email inbox management, returns, and issue resolution for local companies. Good for someone detail-oriented with Microsoft Office/Google Suite skills and interest in wholesale distribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.