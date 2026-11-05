📅 Diwali hidden image hunt for kids at Moraga Library

📅 Diwali image hunt for kids at Moraga Library

Celebrate Diwali, the "Festival of Lights," with a fun activity at the Moraga Library.

In the children’s section, the library has hidden several images of items traditionally linked to Diwali, like lamps and decorations. Kids who find them all can get a Diwali-themed prize at the service desk.

If you need accommodations to take part, contact the Moraga Library or call (800) 984-4636. Please make your request at least three days in advance so the library has time to arrange support.

This is a simple, drop-in style activity you can do during a library visit, and a fun way for kids to learn about Diwali while exploring the shelves.