Moosic’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on rehab to modern aesthetics. If you’re licensed and want steady hours without crazy commutes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Elite Spine and Sports PT

Elite Spine and Sports PT Location: Moosic, PA (in-person clinic)

(in-person clinic) Type: Full-time or Part-time (with benefits)

Salary: Not listed

Specialized role for a PT who loves pelvic floor and orthopedic rehab, working with a wide range of patients and conditions. You’ll join a growing, patient-focused clinic with education and advancement opportunities, plus benefits even if you choose part-time.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Location: Moosic/Scranton, PA

Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week, 2 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Use your LPN license in a clean, structured clinic setting doing laser hair removal—no bedside care. Predictable schedules, 401k with match, free laser hair removal for you and a partner, CEU reimbursement, and commission opportunities.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Location: Moosic/Scranton, PA

Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week, 2 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re an RN wanting lighter, outpatient-style work in aesthetics. You’ll perform laser treatments, educate clients, and help with clinic operations, with the same perks: 401k match, free services, CEU support, and room to grow.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.