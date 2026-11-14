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🏥 Multiple Moosic Healthcare Jobs, PT & RN/LPN Roles Open
Moosic’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on rehab to modern aesthetics. If you’re licensed and want steady hours without crazy commutes, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist – Pelvic/Women's Health (Full or Part-Time)
- Employer: Elite Spine and Sports PT
- Location: Moosic, PA (in-person clinic)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (with benefits)
- Salary: Not listed
Specialized role for a PT who loves pelvic floor and orthopedic rehab, working with a wide range of patients and conditions. You’ll join a growing, patient-focused clinic with education and advancement opportunities, plus benefits even if you choose part-time.
Part-Time Licensed Practical Nurse – Laser Hair Removal
- Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal
- Location: Moosic/Scranton, PA
- Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week, 2 days/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Use your LPN license in a clean, structured clinic setting doing laser hair removal—no bedside care. Predictable schedules, 401k with match, free laser hair removal for you and a partner, CEU reimbursement, and commission opportunities.
Part-Time Registered Nurse – Laser Hair Removal
- Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal
- Location: Moosic/Scranton, PA
- Type: Part-time (about 19 hours/week, 2 days/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re an RN wanting lighter, outpatient-style work in aesthetics. You’ll perform laser treatments, educate clients, and help with clinic operations, with the same perks: 401k match, free services, CEU support, and room to grow.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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