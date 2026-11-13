The Moorpark Chamber of Commerce is selling a 2027 Breakfast Club pass for its networking breakfasts, where members can buy 11 breakfasts for $330 and get the 12th breakfast free (a $360 value). The pass covers a full year of Chamber networking breakfasts in 2027 for members who want steady business connections and relationship-building. Members can register online now through 2027-01-01.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Moorpark Chamber of Commerce