Stable Society Boutique will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 80 E. High Street, Moorpark, CA 93021. The new Western/Coastal boutique will offer items for the whole family, with shopping, local vendors, special guest appearances, and community activities planned for the afternoon.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Moorpark Chamber of Commerce