📢 Apply to represent Moorpark on a regional parks committee

The Moorpark City Council is taking applications for a resident to serve on the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Advisory Committee for a two-year term (Jan 2027–Dec 2028).

The committee gives policy recommendations to the Conservancy, which has helped preserve over 75,000 acres of parkland and improve 114+ public recreation facilities in Southern California.

Key details:

Who can apply: Must be a Moorpark resident and registered voter in Moorpark .

Must be a and . Meetings: Monthly, third Monday , via Zoom from designated locations, with a 26-member advisory committee and 18-member board.

Monthly, , via from designated locations, with a 26-member advisory committee and 18-member board. Required presentation: Applicants must attend a regular City Council meeting to give a brief presentation. This is tentatively set for Wednesday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 323 Science Drive . Missing this presentation means disqualification .

Applicants must attend a to give a brief presentation. This is in the . Missing this presentation means . Training: Appointee must complete 2 hours of ethics training , workplace harassment prevention training , and file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interests .

Appointee must complete , , and file a . Application deadline: 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2026.

Remote participation in the Council presentation is only allowed in extenuating circumstances and must be requested in writing.