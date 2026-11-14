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📢 Apply by Dec. 7 to represent Moorpark on parks committee
📢 Apply to represent Moorpark on a regional parks committee
The Moorpark City Council is taking applications for a resident to serve on the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Advisory Committee for a two-year term (Jan 2027–Dec 2028).
The committee gives policy recommendations to the Conservancy, which has helped preserve over 75,000 acres of parkland and improve 114+ public recreation facilities in Southern California.
Key details:
- Who can apply: Must be a Moorpark resident and registered voter in Moorpark.
- Meetings: Monthly, third Monday, via Zoom from designated locations, with a 26-member advisory committee and 18-member board.
- Required presentation: Applicants must attend a regular City Council meeting to give a brief presentation. This is tentatively set for Wednesday, December 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 323 Science Drive. Missing this presentation means disqualification.
- Training: Appointee must complete 2 hours of ethics training, workplace harassment prevention training, and file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interests.
- Application deadline: 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2026.
Remote participation in the Council presentation is only allowed in extenuating circumstances and must be requested in writing.
More Info: Represent Moorpark on the Santa Monica Mountains C...
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