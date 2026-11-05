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🏥 Moorpark, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Moorpark’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from in‑home care to behavioral health and vet medicine. If you’re ready for steady work and a mission‑driven role, these are worth a look.
Caregivers & CNAs – In‑Home Care
- Employer: Right at Home Simi Valley
- Location: Moorpark, CA (plus Simi Valley & Camarillo)
- Type: Other / flexible shifts
- Pay: $17.50–$20.00 per hour
In‑home caregiving for seniors and adults who want to stay safe and independent at home. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, and training even if you’re newer to care work.
Associate Veterinarian – Small Animal Practice
- Employer: NVA General Practice – Arroyo Vista Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Moorpark, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $115,000–$300,000 base, plus production bonuses; signing bonus up to $25,000
AAHA‑accredited small animal hospital with modern equipment, mobile specialists, and a 4‑day workweek. No after‑hours emergencies or Sundays, strong mentorship, and solid benefits (401(k) match, medical, CE time and allowance, malpractice coverage).
LVN/LPN – Overnight Behavioral Health
- Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health
- Location: On‑site in Malibu, CA (listed for Moorpark area candidates)
- Type: Full‑time, overnight 7:00 pm – 7:30 am
- Pay: $28–$37 per hour
Hands‑on nursing role in residential treatment, supporting patients with addiction, eating disorders, and co‑occurring mental health conditions. You’ll focus on medication administration, monitoring, and safety within a multidisciplinary team, with chances to grow your behavioral health skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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