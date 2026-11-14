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🏥 Moorhead MN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing Roles Hiring Now
Moorhead’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses at different stages of their careers. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Registered Nurse – Part Time, Weekends Only
- Employer: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Moorhead, MN (correctional facility setting)
- Type: Part-time, weekends only
- Salary: Not listed
Work mostly weekends providing medical and behavioral health nursing care in a correctional facility. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, strong benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO), and a role that uses your assessment and emergency skills.
LPN Nurse Residency Program
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Moorhead, MN (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23 / $24 / $25 per hour
Accredited, paid residency for new LPN grads who want one-on-one home care experience. Offers weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), simulation lab training, flexible scheduling, and close-to-home visits.
RN Care Manager – Family Medicine
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Moorhead 28th Ave Clinic, Moorhead, MN
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm, no weekends or holidays
- Salary Range: $32.00 – $48.00/hour
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates
Clinic-based RN role focused on care coordination, patient education, and population health in a family medicine setting. Comes with a strong benefits package, predictable weekday hours, and the backing of a large rural health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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