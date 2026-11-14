Moorhead’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses at different stages of their careers. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. Location: Moorhead, MN (correctional facility setting)

(correctional facility setting) Type: Part-time, weekends only

Salary: Not listed

Work mostly weekends providing medical and behavioral health nursing care in a correctional facility. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, strong benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO), and a role that uses your assessment and emergency skills.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Moorhead, MN (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23 / $24 / $25 per hour

Accredited, paid residency for new LPN grads who want one-on-one home care experience. Offers weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), simulation lab training, flexible scheduling, and close-to-home visits.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Moorhead 28th Ave Clinic, Moorhead, MN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm, no weekends or holidays

Salary Range: $32.00 – $48.00/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Clinic-based RN role focused on care coordination, patient education, and population health in a family medicine setting. Comes with a strong benefits package, predictable weekday hours, and the backing of a large rural health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.