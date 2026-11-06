undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Several Moorhead food & hospitality jobs with solid hourly pay
Moorhead’s food scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. Good mix of student‑friendly shifts and full‑time roles with benefits.
Crew Member – Papa Murphy’s
- Employer: Papa Murphy’s
- Location: Moorhead, MN
- Type: Part-time and full-time (in person)
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour (starts at $14+/hour depending on experience)
Make take‑and‑bake pizzas in a low‑stress setup (no fryers or late‑night drive‑thru). Flexible scheduling around school and sports, stores close by 8:00 PM, and you get employee discounts for you and your immediate family.
Kitchen Leader – Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Moorhead, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.15–$19.06 per hour + digital tips
Lead the back‑of‑house team, cook and prep food, and help train future leaders. Comes with tuition assistance, free meals, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and clear paths to move up (many managers started as crew).
Cook – Minnesota State University Moorhead (Sodexo)
- Employer: Sodexo at Minnesota State University Moorhead
- Location: Moorhead, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour
Campus cook role preparing hot and cold dishes for students and events, with varying shifts and some weekends/holidays. Offers a full benefits package (PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401k, tuition reimbursement, and more) plus ongoing training and advancement.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.