🏥 Moorhead, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Nursing Openings

Moorhead’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses at different stages of their careers. Here are a couple of strong picks if you want steady hours and a team-focused clinic setting.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Moorhead, MN (Moorhead 28th Ave Children’s Clinic, 4000 28th Ave S)

(Moorhead 28th Ave Children’s Clinic, 4000 28th Ave S) Type: Full-time, flex schedule, day shift (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Pay: $21.00 – $29.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Team-based pediatric clinic role where you’ll handle well child visits, med/vaccine administration, behavioral health support, and same-day sick visits. Great fit if you like a friendly, family-style clinic, want cross-training across Fargo–Moorhead pediatric sites, and are interested in an Ambulatory Nurse Residency Program plus full Sanford benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Lakeland Mental Health Center

Location: Moorhead, MN (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Part-time (12 hours/week)

Pay: $60.41 – $77.78/hour

Outpatient mental health NP role in a newly remodeled clinic, with the option to see clients in person or via telehealth. You’ll diagnose and treat mental health disorders, manage meds, and work in a multidisciplinary team, with perks like flexible scheduling, early-out Fridays in summer, 401(k) with match, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Moorhead tend to open and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.