👔 Moorhead, MN Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings

Moorhead’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from high-tech construction to hands-on restaurant management. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

RDO Equipment Co. Location: Moorhead, MN (Midwest Construction region)

(Midwest Construction region) Salary: $100,000 – $140,000/year + up to 50% bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead strategy for construction technology across the Midwest, working with field leaders and top brands like Topcon, John Deere, Wingtra, and Trimble. This role comes with a company truck, strong pay, and a full benefits package, plus the chance to shape how contractors use cutting-edge equipment.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger

Location: 935 37th Ave, Ste 112, Moorhead, MN

Salary: Base salary (varies by store sales) + bonus

Type: Full-time

Run the whole store: lead the team, manage daily operations, and drive sales and service at a busy Domino’s location. You get paid training, leadership development, bonus potential, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and paid vacation, with room to grow inside a 149-store franchise.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.