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Mooresville
Free car seat safety checks on Nov. 17
4 days ago
The Mooresville Police Department will host a free car seat safety check on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mooresville Public Library – West Branch, 614 Brawley School Rd. Certified safety technicians will inspect car seats and help ensure they are installed correctly.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mooresville Police Department
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