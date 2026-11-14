Mooresville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate HQ to remote finance roles. Here are a few solid picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote , hiring from Mooresville, NC

, hiring from Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Bonus based on performance, flexible schedule, training & development, opportunity for advancement

This is a pure closer role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Ideal if you’re a proven mortgage closer who loves high-quality leads, fast pace, and being measured on conversion and funded loans, not dials.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Mooresville, NC (Corporate Headquarters)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay varies by experience, role, and location)

Based at Lowe’s HQ, this role runs day-to-day operations for Lowe’s loyalty programs and drives continuous improvement across stores, customer care, and tech. Good fit if you have 7–10 years in marketing, CRM/loyalty experience, and enjoy fixing process issues, leading cross-functional work, and owning a loyalty tech roadmap.

Employer: SCN BestCo

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Great early-career role supporting new product launches for vitamins, supplements, and wellness products. You’ll help with project management, product development, packaging/label work, samples, trade shows, and sales tools, working across R&D, supply chain, quality, and sales—perfect if you like variety and want to grow in product or brand management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.