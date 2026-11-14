Mooresville’s manufacturing scene is busy, with solid options for folks who like hands-on, steady work. Here are several local roles hiring now in production and advanced materials.

Employer: Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions

Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Run CNC equipment on a steady day shift, focusing on precision and quality parts. You’ll handle setups, inspections, tool changes, and basic troubleshooting in a clean, process-driven shop.

Employer: Composite Factory

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shift options

Salary: Not listed

Work with advanced composite materials for aerospace, defense, and medical parts. This role mixes machine operation, inventory, and basic CAD work, with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a climate‑controlled shop.

Employer: NGK Ceramics USA, Inc.

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time, rotating A shift

Salary: Pay grade NE07 (exact rate not listed)

Operate and monitor drying and finishing lines for ceramic products on a 4-on/4-off schedule. Expect active work—inspecting parts, logging data, adjusting equipment, and working around moving machinery in a loud, hot environment.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.