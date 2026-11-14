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🏭 Mooresville Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week
Mooresville’s manufacturing scene is busy, with solid options for folks who like hands-on, steady work. Here are several local roles hiring now in production and advanced materials.
Production Machinist - 1st Shift
- Employer: Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Run CNC equipment on a steady day shift, focusing on precision and quality parts. You’ll handle setups, inspections, tool changes, and basic troubleshooting in a clean, process-driven shop.
Cut Table Operator
- Employer: Composite Factory
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shift options
- Salary: Not listed
Work with advanced composite materials for aerospace, defense, and medical parts. This role mixes machine operation, inventory, and basic CAD work, with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a climate‑controlled shop.
Continuous Operator – A Shift (7:30am–7:45pm, 4 on / 4 off)
- Employer: NGK Ceramics USA, Inc.
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, rotating A shift
- Salary: Pay grade NE07 (exact rate not listed)
Operate and monitor drying and finishing lines for ceramic products on a 4-on/4-off schedule. Expect active work—inspecting parts, logging data, adjusting equipment, and working around moving machinery in a loud, hot environment.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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