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Mooresville
🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Mooresville, NC ($14.50–$20/hr)
12 days ago
Mooresville has a few solid hands-on jobs open right now if you like staying active and working with your hands.
Floor Care Specialist — Full Time
- Employer: Trinity Commercial Cleaning
- Location: Mooresville, NC (travel to other NC sites)
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, in person
This role focuses on professional floor care in offices and medical/dental buildings—carpet cleaning, stripping/waxing, and deep scrubbing using pro equipment. Great fit if you have floor care experience, can work evenings/nights/weekends, and like project-based work with variety.
Groundskeeper – Mooresville Station
- Employer: Peak Living
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, in person
Keep an apartment community looking sharp—outdoor cleanup, light maintenance, pool care, snow/ice work, and basic repairs. No formal training required, just a willingness to work and learn, plus benefits like PTO, holidays, health plans, and 401k match.
Housekeeper/Laundry Attendant
- Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Pay: $14.50–$14.75/hour
- Type: Full-time, in person
Help keep hotel linens fresh and organized—sorting, washing, drying, folding, and keeping the laundry area clean. Some room cleaning may be needed on short-staffed days. Includes employee discount and paid time off.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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