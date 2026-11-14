Mooresville has a few solid hands-on jobs open right now if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: Trinity Commercial Cleaning

Trinity Commercial Cleaning Location: Mooresville, NC (travel to other NC sites)

(travel to other NC sites) Pay: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in person

This role focuses on professional floor care in offices and medical/dental buildings—carpet cleaning, stripping/waxing, and deep scrubbing using pro equipment. Great fit if you have floor care experience, can work evenings/nights/weekends, and like project-based work with variety.

Employer: Peak Living

Location: Mooresville, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in person

Keep an apartment community looking sharp—outdoor cleanup, light maintenance, pool care, snow/ice work, and basic repairs. No formal training required, just a willingness to work and learn, plus benefits like PTO, holidays, health plans, and 401k match.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Mooresville, NC

Pay: $14.50–$14.75/hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Help keep hotel linens fresh and organized—sorting, washing, drying, folding, and keeping the laundry area clean. Some room cleaning may be needed on short-staffed days. Includes employee discount and paid time off.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.