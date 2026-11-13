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Mooresville
Holiday tree lighting at LangTree Lake Norman Nov. 14
7 days ago
LangTree Lake Norman will hold its Annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. with visits with Santa, live music, shopping, and other seasonal activities. The tree will be lit at 7:30 p.m.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Mooresville
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