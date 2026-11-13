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Holiday season events return in Mooresville
8 days ago
Holiday season events, shopping, and seasonal food and drink are returning across Mooresville throughout November. Residents and visitors are encouraged to plan a weekend visit with local holiday shopping, festive brews and flavors, dining, and a cozy hotel stay while enjoying some of Mooresville’s favorite returning events.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Mooresville
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.