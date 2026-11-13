Mooresville is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and home-based out of the Lake Norman area, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meyer Logistics Inc.

Meyer Logistics Inc. Location: Mooresville, NC

Pay: $20/hour + Quarterly Driver Safety Bonus

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~5:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Local route deliveries in a 26–28 ft box truck, home every day. Family-owned company with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, personal days, tuition help, and advancement opportunities. Must have 1–3 years box truck experience, be able to lift 75+ lbs, and keep a clean driving record.

Employer: Queen Royalty Logistics

Queen Royalty Logistics Location: Based in Mooresville, NC (work is on the road)

Based in (work is on the road) Pay: About $1,000 per week

Type: Full-time, Over-the-Road (OTR)

Longer regional routes for drivers who like being on the highway and seeing more than just one city. You’ll handle box truck deliveries, manage your own routes, and use GPS tools to stay on schedule. Needs experience with 26 ft box trucks, valid driver’s license, clean record, and DOT medical card. Includes a referral program.

If one of these fits your style—local days or OTR miles—click through, read the full details, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.