🏭 Mooresville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mooresville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in quality, machining, and forklift roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

This role runs and troubleshoots five-axis CNC machines (Makino, Haas) with a big focus on precision and safety. Great fit if you’re experienced with advanced CNC, GD&T, and want to work on high-performance engine components.

Employer: Composite Factory

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead the QC inspection team for an advanced composites manufacturer serving aerospace and defense. You’ll supervise inspectors, train staff, manage documentation, and still jump in on inspections when needed; comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and shift differential.

Employer: Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based manufacturing role coordinating engineering change orders and BOMs for engine components. Good match if you’re organized, strong in Excel/MRP, and like being the hub between engineering and production.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a forklift in a fast-paced packaging plant, loading trucks and doing final visual quality checks. They’re looking for 3–5 years of forklift experience, and offer training, development, and a safety-focused culture.

Employer: SCN BestCo

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time (shift not specified)

Full-time (shift not specified) Salary: Not listed

Mix and dispense ingredients for vitamins and supplements with tight batch records and cGMP rules. Good for detail-oriented folks comfortable with math, documentation, and lifting 30–60 lbs.

Employer: Jobot (for a leading aerospace manufacturer)

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Inspect welded aerospace components, verify compliance with codes like AWS D17.1, and keep detailed inspection records. Ideal if you’re an AWS CWI with at least 5 years’ welding inspection/aerospace experience.

Employer: Carolina Beverage Group, LLC

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time, night shift (5p–5a, 2-2-3 schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift forklift role in a beverage plant, handling loading/unloading, FIFO storage, and quality checks. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, monthly bonuses, and uniforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.