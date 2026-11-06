undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mooresville
🏭 Mooresville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Mooresville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in quality, machining, and forklift roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
Multi-Axis Machinist - 2nd Shift
- Employer: Roush Yates Engines
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs and troubleshoots five-axis CNC machines (Makino, Haas) with a big focus on precision and safety. Great fit if you’re experienced with advanced CNC, GD&T, and want to work on high-performance engine components.
Quality Control Team Lead - 2nd Shift
- Employer: Composite Factory
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the QC inspection team for an advanced composites manufacturer serving aerospace and defense. You’ll supervise inspectors, train staff, manage documentation, and still jump in on inspections when needed; comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and shift differential.
Engineering Change Coordinator
- Employer: Roush Yates Engines
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based manufacturing role coordinating engineering change orders and BOMs for engine components. Good match if you’re organized, strong in Excel/MRP, and like being the hub between engineering and production.
Forklift Operator - Shipping
- Employer: Smurfit Westrock
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a forklift in a fast-paced packaging plant, loading trucks and doing final visual quality checks. They’re looking for 3–5 years of forklift experience, and offer training, development, and a safety-focused culture.
Ingredient Technician
- Employer: SCN BestCo
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time (shift not specified)
- Salary: Not listed
Mix and dispense ingredients for vitamins and supplements with tight batch records and cGMP rules. Good for detail-oriented folks comfortable with math, documentation, and lifting 30–60 lbs.
Certified Welding Inspector
- Employer: Jobot (for a leading aerospace manufacturer)
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year
Inspect welded aerospace components, verify compliance with codes like AWS D17.1, and keep detailed inspection records. Ideal if you’re an AWS CWI with at least 5 years’ welding inspection/aerospace experience.
Main Plant Forklift Operator – D Shift (Nights)
- Employer: Carolina Beverage Group, LLC
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, night shift (5p–5a, 2-2-3 schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift forklift role in a beverage plant, handling loading/unloading, FIFO storage, and quality checks. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, monthly bonuses, and uniforms.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once you’re in their system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.