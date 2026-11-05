Lake Norman Humane Fall Festival on November 7

Lake Norman Humane will host its 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, November 7 from 11 AM–4 PM at 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, featuring the Loyal Coffee Co. truck with two special drinks, The MilkDud and The Barney, with a portion of proceeds from these drinks supporting animals in need. Visitors can shop local vendors, enjoy food and treats, listen to live music, let kids play in a fun zone, meet adoptable animals, and sip coffee that helps rescue pets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Norman Humane - LKNH