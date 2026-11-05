🛒 Mooresville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mooresville’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and prep online orders for pickup and delivery while helping customers at the counter and curbside. Good fit if you have a bit of retail/warehouse experience and want employee discounts, competitive pay, and access to benefits and PTO.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Location: Mooresville / Statesville / Charlotte, NC route

Type: Full-time

Pay: $194–$195 per day + mileage reimbursement

Start early (around 5–6am) and work until your route is done, stocking and merchandising Coca-Cola products in local stores. This is a physical, on-your-feet job with career growth paths, 401(k) match, health coverage, and an employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: 1339 Shearers Rd, Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the perishable department keeping frozen and dairy items stocked, clean, and well-organized while helping shoppers. Great if you like grocery work, can handle cold temps and lifting, and want steady hours with a long-standing grocery chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.