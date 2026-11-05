🚧 Mooresville Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings $80K+

Mooresville’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Classic Collision

Classic Collision Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Join a growing collision repair shop focused on safety, quality, and integrity. You’ll handle full vehicle tear-downs, body repair, and test drives, using a range of hand and power tools. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid time off and holidays, and ongoing training make this a solid long-term spot for experienced techs.

Employer: N.E.P. Contracting

Location: Mooresville, NC (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $80,000/year

Lead crews on water, sewer, storm water, and mass grading work for a site development contractor. This role is hands-on and fast-paced, with responsibility for tracking quantities, managing materials, and coordinating with subs and clients. Comes with medical, dental, life insurance, paid vacation/sick time, company vehicle or allowance, phone allowance, per diem when traveling, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.