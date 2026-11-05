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🚚 Several Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs in Mooresville, NC
Mooresville’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big corporate HQ roles to hands-on warehouse and forklift jobs. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, there’s something here for you.
Supply Chain, Lead Analyst – Headquarters Role
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Mooresville, NC (Corporate HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role supporting Lowe’s supply chain strategy and analytics. You’ll work with data, build reports, manage projects, and partner with teams across the company. Best fit if you have 7+ years in supply chain/analytics, strong Excel/Power BI skills, and can work on complex initiatives with multiple teams.
Main Plant Forklift Operator – B Shift (Days)
- Employer: Carolina Beverage Group, LLC
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (5 a.m. – 5 p.m., 2-2-3 schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift forklift role loading/unloading trucks, rotating stock, and keeping the warehouse organized. You’ll work 12-hour shifts but only ~15 days a month, with forklift certification required and access to health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and more.
Main Plant Forklift Operator – C Shift (Nights)
- Employer: Carolina Beverage Group, LLC
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Night Shift (5 p.m. – 5 a.m., 2-2-3 schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the day shift—forklift operation, stock rotation, quality checks—but on nights. Good fit if you prefer overnights with a rotating schedule and want solid benefits plus monthly performance bonuses.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role handling receiving, shipping, inventory, and organizing product for projects. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and company events. You’ll use computers, stay organized, and be able to lift up to 100 lbs and stay on your feet part of the day.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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