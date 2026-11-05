📣 Several Mooresville Sales & Marketing Roles, Many at $60K+

Mooresville’s marketing scene is growing fast, especially around e‑commerce and retail HQ roles. If you like data, digital, or design, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Mooresville, NC (HQ, on-site/corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,600 – $124,500 per year

Senior-level role owning digital category performance for Lowe’s online business. You’ll lead projects, dig into customer and sales data, present insights to merchants, and help shape e‑commerce strategy while coaching junior analysts. Strong fit if you have 4–5+ years in eCommerce, merchandising, or marketing and enjoy being the “data voice” for the customer.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Mooresville, NC (HQ, on-site/corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,600 – $102,900 per year

Mid-level analytics role focused on improving the online shopping experience. You’ll pull and analyze data, build reports, track key metrics, and share recommendations with partner teams. Great step if you have 2–3 years in business, marketing, or analytics and want to grow in e‑commerce at a Fortune 100 brand.

Employer: LawnSynergy.com

Location: Mooresville, NC 28115 (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

Hands-on creative and marketing role blending Shopify, Klaviyo, Adobe, Figma, and video editing. You’ll design site assets, emails, labels/packaging, and social content, plus run digital campaigns and manage the online store. Ideal if you’re a designer with at least 1 year of graphic design and Shopify experience and a strong portfolio.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.