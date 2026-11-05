🍽️ Mooresville Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mooresville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, especially in hotels, senior living, and childcare. Here are a few solid roles if you like serving people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Phoenix Senior Living – Summit Place of Mooresville

Phoenix Senior Living – Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Part-time evenings , Mon–Fri, every other weekend required

, Mon–Fri, Salary: Not listed

Help prep and plate meals, serve residents and guests, and keep the dining area clean and safe. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, can handle a fast pace, and don’t mind evenings and weekends in a senior living community.

Employer: Candlewood Suites Mooresville (Maya Hotels)

Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution, PTO, hotel discounts, life insurance, growth opportunities

Lead and train housekeeping staff, inspect rooms and public areas, and jump in where needed to keep the hotel spotless. Great for someone with 2+ years hotel/housekeeping experience, strong attention to detail, and flexible availability (nights, weekends, holidays).

Employer: Discovery Point franchise (child care center)

Discovery Point franchise (child care center) Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Paid time off, training & development, advancement potential

Prepare meals and snacks for kids, manage kitchen inventory, and follow health and safety rules, including special diets and allergies. You’ll need ServSafe/food handling certification (or willing to get it), a child care background check, 3+ years cooking (1 year in childcare), and a high school diploma.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you. And if you apply, do it soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.