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🔧 Mooresville NC Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Mooresville has some solid building and facilities roles right now, from hands-on tools work to data-heavy remote support. Good mix of shifts, pay levels, and employers.
Maintenance Technician – Hiring Immediately
- Employer: Novolex
- Location: Mooresville, NC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $30.60/hour+, paid weekly; eligible for annual & skill-based raises and monthly productivity bonus
- Shifts: Days (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm) and Nights (2-2-3, 7:00pm–7:00am)
Hands-on role keeping production machines, utilities, and facilities running (mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic). Great fit if you have 1+ year industrial maintenance experience, basic electrical/PLC skills, and your own tools. Offers medical, dental, vision, training, and clear paths to advance.
Facility Analyst – Remote Facilities Support
- Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement
- Location: Based in Mooresville, NC but fully remote (cannot reside in Alaska or Hawaii for salaried remote roles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $61,600 – $102,900 annually
If you like data and facilities but not crawling in ceilings, this is a good one. You’ll analyze maintenance spend and performance for ~1,761 retail locations, manage vendors, track budgets, and support lifecycle planning. Best for someone with strong Excel skills, facilities or asset management background, and comfort working with large data sets.
Part-Time Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott
- Location: Mooresville, NC (on-site, hotel)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour
- Hours: 16–32 hours per week
Great side job if you want flexible hours and like variety. You’ll handle basic building maintenance in a hotel setting—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and light painting—while responding to guest and staff requests.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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