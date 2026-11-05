🔧 Mooresville NC Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mooresville has some solid building and facilities roles right now, from hands-on tools work to data-heavy remote support. Good mix of shifts, pay levels, and employers.

Employer: Novolex

Novolex Location: Mooresville, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $30.60/hour+, paid weekly ; eligible for annual & skill-based raises and monthly productivity bonus

; eligible for and Shifts: Days (Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm) and Nights (2-2-3, 7:00pm–7:00am)

Hands-on role keeping production machines, utilities, and facilities running (mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic). Great fit if you have 1+ year industrial maintenance experience, basic electrical/PLC skills, and your own tools. Offers medical, dental, vision, training, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Based in Mooresville, NC but fully remote (cannot reside in Alaska or Hawaii for salaried remote roles)

Based in but (cannot reside in Alaska or Hawaii for salaried remote roles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $61,600 – $102,900 annually

If you like data and facilities but not crawling in ceilings, this is a good one. You’ll analyze maintenance spend and performance for ~1,761 retail locations, manage vendors, track budgets, and support lifecycle planning. Best for someone with strong Excel skills, facilities or asset management background, and comfort working with large data sets.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Location: Mooresville, NC (on-site, hotel)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Hours: 16–32 hours per week

Great side job if you want flexible hours and like variety. You’ll handle basic building maintenance in a hotel setting—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and light painting—while responding to guest and staff requests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.