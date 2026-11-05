🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Seniors Ready for Adoption in Mooresville

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Mooresville, NC? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a cozy couch, a safe yard, and a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Piedmont Animal Rescue

Phone: (704) 228-1934

About Oakley:

Oakley is a handsome little guy who is just starting to show his personality. He and his siblings were born outside with very little human contact, but he desperately wants to be part of everything now. He’s learning that the good life includes soft couches (his favorite spot!) and playtime with his siblings and foster dogs, who are helping him come out of his shell.

He enjoys being outside as much as possible and is getting more comfortable with home life every day. Oakley will do best with a family who can give him patience, gentle guidance, and lots of love as he continues to gain confidence.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Piedmont Animal Rescue

Phone: (704) 228-1934

About Autumn:

Autumn is an outgoing girl once she feels safe and comfortable. She and her siblings were born outside and had no human contact for several weeks, but they’ve all come around nicely thanks to a kind person who helped catch them and a caring foster home.

Her mom is a full Labrador, and there was another male Lab on the property, so she’s likely very Lab-heavy. Autumn is affectionate and will run up to you with a happy, wagging tail. She absolutely loves being outdoors, but also enjoys the comfort of indoor life now that she’s discovered it.

Autumn will thrive with a family who can give her time to settle in and plenty of playtime outside.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Piedmont Animal Rescue

Phone: (704) 228-1934

About Nutmeg:

Nutmeg was born outside with her brother and sister and lived there until a kind woman helped bring them to safety. She’s adjusting very well to home life. For the last couple of weeks, she’s been indoors with her siblings and foster dogs and is really starting to enjoy it.

Nutmeg has a sweet side that shines with a little love and patience. She’s doing well with her potty training and loves being outside as much as possible. Even after a rough start, it’s clear she has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Nutmeg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier mix

Age: Senior (15 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Piedmont Animal Rescue

Phone: (704) 228-1934

About Roxy:

Roxy is 15 years young and still full of love. She was surrendered by a family who cared for her, and now she’s looking for a soft place to land for her golden years.

Roxy is a sweet, affectionate girl whose favorite place is right by your side. She’s happiest just being near her person and has plenty of love left to give to a calm, caring home that appreciates senior dogs.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mooresville, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call Piedmont Animal Rescue at (704) 228-1934 or click the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.