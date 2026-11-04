🍽️ Multiple Mooresville Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $30/hr

Mooresville’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring now. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Joel’s Asian Grill

Joel’s Asian Grill Location: Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour (tips + hourly)

Serve guests or handle to-go orders at a popular local Asian restaurant. Flexible lunch and dinner shifts, 18–30 hours/week, plus employee discount and free food.

Employer: Edible Arrangements – Mooresville, NC

Location: Mooresville, NC 28117

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: Up to $15.50 per hour

Help customers pick fun fruit gifts and make fresh arrangements. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, staying busy on your feet, and working with a small team in a fast-paced shop.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Duke Health Lake Norman Hospital, Mooresville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour

Keep the hospital kitchen running smoothly by cleaning dishes, equipment, and work areas. This full-time role offers steady hours, a large-company benefits package, and the chance to support patient care behind the scenes.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.