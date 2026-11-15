Mooresville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on nursing to behavioral health and nutrition. Here are several local roles with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: Succeed ABA Therapy

Succeed ABA Therapy Location: Mooresville, IN (in-home, school, community settings)

(in-home, school, community settings) Type: Part-time (immediate openings; full-time also noted)

Salary: Not listed

Work with children on the autism spectrum using ABA therapy, while supervising therapists and guiding treatment plans. This role offers flexible day/afternoon hours, mileage reimbursement from the first mile, and strong career growth in a supportive clinical team.

Employer: Miller's Health Systems

Location: Mooresville, IN

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (7 AM – 7 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a Charge Nurse in a long-standing, employee-owned company caring for local families since 1964. You’ll lead resident care on your shift, supervise staff, and build real relationships with patients while having room to grow your nursing career.

Employer: Nutrition that Works, LLC

Location: Mooresville / Indianapolis, IN (hybrid/remote)

(hybrid/remote) Type: Internship / Consultant (20–40 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed (notes excellent pay)

Consult for a long-term care community with a flexible schedule, hybrid hours, and mileage reimbursement. You’ll handle clinical nutrition assessments, EMR documentation, MDS Section K, and recommendations for wounds and weight changes, all with support from an experienced RD team.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Mooresville tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.