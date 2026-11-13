Mooresville’s travel stop scene is busy and hiring. If you like staying active, helping people on the road, and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Mooresville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a click: Fast-paced cashier role with company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. You’ll handle customer service, cash register work, light cleaning, and can cross-train in other departments—no experience needed, they’ll train you.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Mooresville, IN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a click: Great if you want short-term work now with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and a chance to move into a regular role. You’ll help customers, run the register, and keep the store and fuel area clean in a busy, team-focused setting.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Mooresville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a click: Good fit if you need part-time hours with flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. You’ll work the register, help guests, and keep the store tidy, with room to grow into other areas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.