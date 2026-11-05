🚚 Mooresville, IN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mooresville’s warehouses and distribution centers are busy right now, and they’re hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands Location: Mooresville, IN (Midwest Distribution Center)

(Midwest Distribution Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.47 – $21.88/hour

Hands-on warehouse role using forklifts, reach trucks, and stock pickers to load/unload trailers and pick orders. Good fit if you’re comfortable working on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and want steady pay, bonuses, discounts, and growth opportunities with a global brand.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Mooresville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,500 – $70,000/year (national range; higher ranges listed for CA/WA)

Lead a team in a large warehouse, manage KPIs, safety, and daily operations for a global logistics leader. Ideal if you have 1+ year in logistics or operations leadership and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO) plus a clear path to grow.

Employer: Nice-Pak Products LLC

Location: Mooresville, IN

Type: Full-time, Exempt Supervisor

Pay: $65,000 – $80,000/year + bonus opportunities

Supervise warehouse operators who keep wipes on store shelves nationwide. Great match if you have 3–5 years warehouse leadership (or a related degree), care about safety, quality, and continuous improvement, and want good benefits, 401(k) match, and career development in a clean, climate-controlled facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good logistics roles in Mooresville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.