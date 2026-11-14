Moorestown has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from banking to wireless sales to classic retail. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 91 E. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour

Application deadline: December 9, 2026 (may close early)

(may close early) Benefits: Health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, disability and life insurance, parental and caregiving leave, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement, scholarships for dependents, adoption reimbursement

Work in-branch helping customers open accounts, handle daily banking, and learn digital tools. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of customer experience, can work some Saturdays, and want long-term growth with a major bank.

Employer: Advanced Momentum Group

Advanced Momentum Group Location: Moorestown, NJ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $60,000 per year

Benefits: Professional development assistance

Support a Verizon Wireless campaign by talking with new customers, explaining plans and devices, and helping set up accounts. Great if you’re a strong communicator with a high school diploma or GED who enjoys sales-style work and building relationships.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Classic retail role where you run the register, stock shelves, keep the store clean, and help customers find what they need. Expect lots of walking, lifting up to 40–55 lbs at times, and a fast-paced environment—good for someone who likes staying active and learning store operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.