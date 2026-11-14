Moorestown is busy right now with defense and tech work, which means strong demand for people who know supply chain, logistics, and contracts.

Here are several solid roles hiring in Moorestown, NJ:

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100 (full-time salary range)

Support a cross-functional logistics team on Next Gen Missile Defense, working with supply chain, repair depot, training, and tech docs. Great fit if you know Earned Value Management (EVM) and want impact, growth, and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone 2 – includes Moorestown): $81,500 – $151,300

Senior role handling purchase orders, subcontracts, supplier relationships, and FAR/DFARS compliance for Mission Integrated Command and Control. Ideal if you have supply chain experience, P2P/SAP knowledge, and can juggle multiple task orders in a defense environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the company’s job page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.