Moorestown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in defense tech. If you’ve got quality, test, or hands-on electronics skills, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100/year

Lead supplier quality for advanced aerospace and defense products, working across sourcing, design, and operations. This role is great if you know AS9100/AS9102, root cause tools, and want a mix of factory time and up to 50% travel, plus big-company benefits and flexible schedules.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $33.58/hour

Hands-on role assembling and wiring complex electro‑mechanical gear like cabinets, chassis, cables, and antennas for cutting‑edge radar systems. Good fit if you have tech school training, can read wiring diagrams, and like night shift work with steady pay and full benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,725 – $139,471/year

Support multiple production programs on the floor, build inspection plans, and drive corrective actions and audits under ISO/AS9100. Ideal if you enjoy data, process audits, and cross‑team problem solving, and like the idea of a 4x10 flexible schedule.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $42.38/hour

Run electronic tests on production hardware, set up test equipment, and troubleshoot down to component level on night shift. Great for someone with an electronics tech certificate/degree who’s comfortable with RF test gear and wants stable pay plus strong benefits.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.