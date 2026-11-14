Moorestown’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around defense and radar systems. If you’re into C++, Linux, AI/ML, or cybersecurity, there are several solid roles here right now.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $181,113

Lead large Agile software efforts for next‑gen S‑Band radar systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years in software engineering, strong C++/process skills, and want a path into technical leadership with DoD work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Build and deploy AI/ML models for radar, comms, and EW signal processing as part of the Lockheed Martin Artificial Intelligence Center. Ideal for Python + deep learning pros with signal‑processing experience and enterprise/defense AI delivery.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $181,113

Develop and support control and automation software for naval machinery systems. You’ll work across the full lifecycle in C/C++/Python/Java and occasionally travel to shipyards to support installs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $142,760

Hands‑on cyber role focused on validation, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment for military systems. Great for 2+ years in offensive security or V&V and experience with tools like Kali, NMAP, Metasploit, or Wireshark.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $181,113

Support the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System with real‑time embedded C++ on Linux. Mix of on‑site and telework, working across SDLC, integration, and test for missile‑launching systems.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $142,760

Mid‑level C++/Linux role on the same launch systems team, with SDLC, integration, and lab work. Good fit if you have ~2+ years’ experience and want defense work plus a set telework schedule.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,500 – $116,455

Entry‑level infrastructure role where you’ll deploy and maintain Linux systems, work with virtualization, scripting, and automation. Great starting point if you’re a recent STEM grad with basic OS and coding skills.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,500 – $208,344

Lead senior‑level C++/Linux development for missile launcher software as a technical go‑to. Best for 9+ years’ experience (or 7+ with a master’s) and comfort guiding architecture, SDLC, and cross‑functional teams.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Senior ISSM‑type role securing classified systems using RMF, NIST 800‑53, and IA tools. You’ll drive hardening, vulnerability management, and auditing across Windows and Linux; DoD 8140/8570 Level III cert (or ability to get one) is key.

Employer: Data Intelligence, LLC

Location: Moorestown, NJ (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $130,000

On‑site C++ role building U.S. Navy tactical and radar software in an Agile environment. Great if you have 5–7 years’ experience, strong math/signal‑processing skills, and an active Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.