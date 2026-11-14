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Moorestown
💻 Moorestown NJ IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Defense Tech Roles
12 days ago
Moorestown’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around defense and radar systems. If you’re into C++, Linux, AI/ML, or cybersecurity, there are several solid roles here right now.
Deputy Lead Software Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $181,113
Lead large Agile software efforts for next‑gen S‑Band radar systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years in software engineering, strong C++/process skills, and want a path into technical leadership with DoD work.
AI/ML Engineering Staff (Electronic Warfare)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
Build and deploy AI/ML models for radar, comms, and EW signal processing as part of the Lockheed Martin Artificial Intelligence Center. Ideal for Python + deep learning pros with signal‑processing experience and enterprise/defense AI delivery.
Sr Software Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $181,113
Develop and support control and automation software for naval machinery systems. You’ll work across the full lifecycle in C/C++/Python/Java and occasionally travel to shipyards to support installs.
Cybersecurity Validation Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $142,760
Hands‑on cyber role focused on validation, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment for military systems. Great for 2+ years in offensive security or V&V and experience with tools like Kali, NMAP, Metasploit, or Wireshark.
Senior Software Engineer (MES) – Hybrid Telework
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $181,113
Support the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System with real‑time embedded C++ on Linux. Mix of on‑site and telework, working across SDLC, integration, and test for missile‑launching systems.
Software Engineer (MES) – Hybrid Telework
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $142,760
Mid‑level C++/Linux role on the same launch systems team, with SDLC, integration, and lab work. Good fit if you have ~2+ years’ experience and want defense work plus a set telework schedule.
Linux Infrastructure Engineer – Early Career
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,500 – $116,455
Entry‑level infrastructure role where you’ll deploy and maintain Linux systems, work with virtualization, scripting, and automation. Great starting point if you’re a recent STEM grad with basic OS and coding skills.
Member Engineering Stf Lead (Senior Software Lead)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,500 – $208,344
Lead senior‑level C++/Linux development for missile launcher software as a technical go‑to. Best for 9+ years’ experience (or 7+ with a master’s) and comfort guiding architecture, SDLC, and cross‑functional teams.
Classified Cyber Security Stf – E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,000 – $219,100
Senior ISSM‑type role securing classified systems using RMF, NIST 800‑53, and IA tools. You’ll drive hardening, vulnerability management, and auditing across Windows and Linux; DoD 8140/8570 Level III cert (or ability to get one) is key.
Software Engineer III
- Employer: Data Intelligence, LLC
- Location: Moorestown, NJ (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,000 – $130,000
On‑site C++ role building U.S. Navy tactical and radar software in an Agile environment. Great if you have 5–7 years’ experience, strong math/signal‑processing skills, and an active Secret clearance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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