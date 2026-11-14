Moorestown is busy right now with defense and tech work, and that means solid management roles with strong pay and benefits. If you’ve got project or manufacturing leadership experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100 (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time, senior project / logistics management

Lead Global Sustainment work for international programs, guiding cross‑functional teams in logistics, technical manuals, provisioning, and obsolescence management. You’ll own cost, schedule, and performance, work closely with program management and engineering, and enjoy a full benefits package including medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100 (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time, mid-career manufacturing project management

Join the Moorestown Operations team and manage cost, schedule, and quality for Vertical Launching System production. This role is great if you like coordinating factory operations, sourcing, and program teams, and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance; strong benefits and growth potential included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows related openings and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.