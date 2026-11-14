Moorestown has some strong skilled-trades roles open right now, especially if you like hands-on work and big, complex facilities.

Below are the standout building & grounds maintenance jobs hiring in Moorestown, NJ.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,200 – $186,200/year

Lead the facilities maintenance team at a major Lockheed Martin site. You’ll oversee HVAC, electrical, plumbing, fire/life safety systems, plus manage projects like HVAC replacements and roof installs, while driving safety, preventive maintenance, and budgets.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.86/hour

Hands-on role for an electrician with a second trade (carpentry, pipefitting, HVAC, welding, or machine repair). You’ll install, repair, and maintain plant equipment and facilities, use a wide range of tools, and support inspections and testing across the site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.