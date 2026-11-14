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Moorestown
🏗️ Moorestown NJ Engineering Jobs with Multiple $140K+ Roles
12 days ago
Moorestown is buzzing with defense and radar work right now, and Lockheed Martin is hiring across levels. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and steady, well-paid work, this batch is worth a look.
Engineering Tech
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,526 – $132,577
Work hands-on with Aegis Combat and Weapon Systems at CSEDS—troubleshooting, repairing modules, running tests, and supporting system upgrades. Great fit if you like lab gear (scopes, spectrum analyzers) and can qualify for a SECRET clearance.
Systems Engineer (Combat Systems Integration & Test) – Early Career
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,500 – $116,455
Entry-level systems role working on integration and test for US Navy, Coast Guard, MDA, Air Force and international customers. You’ll do system-level integration, data analysis, and test planning—ideal for recent grads with a STEM degree and able to get a SECRET clearance.
Member Engineering Staff – Human Systems / UX
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $142,760
Lead human factors and HSI work across Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard programs, mentoring junior staff and shaping user interfaces for complex weapon systems. Good match if you have UX/UI fundamentals plus a related engineering degree and can obtain a SECRET clearance.
Field Engineer Sr – SQQ‑89 / Aegis
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ (based at CSEDS, travel to Manassas, VA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,500 – $151,300
Support Navy tactical sonar and Aegis systems—installing software, managing hardware, and joining multi‑disciplinary test events. Great for Linux‑savvy engineers with integration experience who want shipboard‑related work and can hold a DoD Secret.
Sr Member Engineering Staff – RF/Microwave Packaging
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $181,113
Senior mechanical lead role designing and analyzing RF and microwave electronic packaging—modules, CCAs, tiles, and cabinets for high‑priority radar and sensor programs. Best for experienced mechanical engineers (5+ years) strong in CREO/ANSYS and technical leadership.
Member Engineering Staff – Radar Systems Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ (role text references Camden RMS business)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $142,760
Design, model, and verify high‑performance radar systems, from requirements and simulations to system verification and customer interfacing. Good fit if you have a STEM degree, C++/MATLAB/scripting skills, radar or signal processing interest, and can obtain a SECRET clearance.
Field Engineer Sr – E3 (Field Service Representative)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,500 – $151,300
Customer‑facing field role doing site surveys, equipment installs, and technical troubleshooting, with heavy travel (~75%). Great if you’re mechanically/electrically handy, comfortable with fiber and updates/patches, and like being the on‑site expert.
Test Methods Engineer
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,934 – $142,072
Design and build special test equipment, write test procedures, and develop automation software for RF/digital/analog hardware. Ideal for someone with RF and test‑equipment experience who enjoys creating test stations and can qualify for an interim Secret.
Lead Mechanical Engineer – Advanced Electronics Packaging
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,500 – $208,344
Lead electro‑mechanical packaging for large‑scale radars and airborne systems, driving low‑SWaP solutions and guiding designs from concept through test. Best for senior mechanical engineers (9+ years) strong in Creo, electronics packaging, and cross‑functional leadership with SECRET eligibility.
Hardware Engineering Asc Manager – Electronics Packaging
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,000 – $219,100
First‑line manager role over ~20 engineers in the Electronics Packaging group, overseeing PWB/CCA, modules, and enclosure design plus staffing, performance, and hardware lifecycle. Great if you have 7+ years in electronics packaging and want to move into people and project leadership with SECRET clearance.
Mechanical Engineer – CSEDS Facilities & Systems
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $142,760
Support the Aegis CSEDS site as a mechanical engineer—handling equipment installs, cooling and heat‑load solutions, building systems, and contractor coordination. Good for 2+ year mechanical engineers comfortable with AutoCAD/SolidWorks and facility‑type projects who can obtain a Secret.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—Lockheed often has similar roles and internal mobility once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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