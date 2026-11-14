Moorestown is buzzing with defense and radar work right now, and Lockheed Martin is hiring across levels. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and steady, well-paid work, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $61,526 – $132,577

Work hands-on with Aegis Combat and Weapon Systems at CSEDS—troubleshooting, repairing modules, running tests, and supporting system upgrades. Great fit if you like lab gear (scopes, spectrum analyzers) and can qualify for a SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $61,500 – $116,455

Entry-level systems role working on integration and test for US Navy, Coast Guard, MDA, Air Force and international customers. You’ll do system-level integration, data analysis, and test planning—ideal for recent grads with a STEM degree and able to get a SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $142,760

Lead human factors and HSI work across Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard programs, mentoring junior staff and shaping user interfaces for complex weapon systems. Good match if you have UX/UI fundamentals plus a related engineering degree and can obtain a SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ (based at CSEDS, travel to Manassas, VA)

(based at CSEDS, travel to Manassas, VA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $81,500 – $151,300

Support Navy tactical sonar and Aegis systems—installing software, managing hardware, and joining multi‑disciplinary test events. Great for Linux‑savvy engineers with integration experience who want shipboard‑related work and can hold a DoD Secret.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,000 – $181,113

Senior mechanical lead role designing and analyzing RF and microwave electronic packaging—modules, CCAs, tiles, and cabinets for high‑priority radar and sensor programs. Best for experienced mechanical engineers (5+ years) strong in CREO/ANSYS and technical leadership.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ (role text references Camden RMS business)

(role text references Camden RMS business) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $142,760

Design, model, and verify high‑performance radar systems, from requirements and simulations to system verification and customer interfacing. Good fit if you have a STEM degree, C++/MATLAB/scripting skills, radar or signal processing interest, and can obtain a SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $81,500 – $151,300

Customer‑facing field role doing site surveys, equipment installs, and technical troubleshooting, with heavy travel (~75%). Great if you’re mechanically/electrically handy, comfortable with fiber and updates/patches, and like being the on‑site expert.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,934 – $142,072

Design and build special test equipment, write test procedures, and develop automation software for RF/digital/analog hardware. Ideal for someone with RF and test‑equipment experience who enjoys creating test stations and can qualify for an interim Secret.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,500 – $208,344

Lead electro‑mechanical packaging for large‑scale radars and airborne systems, driving low‑SWaP solutions and guiding designs from concept through test. Best for senior mechanical engineers (9+ years) strong in Creo, electronics packaging, and cross‑functional leadership with SECRET eligibility.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

First‑line manager role over ~20 engineers in the Electronics Packaging group, overseeing PWB/CCA, modules, and enclosure design plus staffing, performance, and hardware lifecycle. Great if you have 7+ years in electronics packaging and want to move into people and project leadership with SECRET clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $142,760

Support the Aegis CSEDS site as a mechanical engineer—handling equipment installs, cooling and heat‑load solutions, building systems, and contractor coordination. Good for 2+ year mechanical engineers comfortable with AutoCAD/SolidWorks and facility‑type projects who can obtain a Secret.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—Lockheed often has similar roles and internal mobility once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.