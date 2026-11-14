Moorestown is busy right now for finance pros, especially with defense and tech employers. If you’ve got accounting, FP&A, or cost skills, there are some solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ (Hybrid Telework)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,500 – $151,300

Senior-level finance role supporting the Sikorsky portfolio with exposure to RMS FP&A, Controllers, and the Sikorsky CFO. You’ll handle monthly close, forecasting, variance analysis, long-range planning, and risk & opportunities while partnering with multiple finance teams. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, parental leave, and education assistance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ (Remote Telework Option)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,725 – $139,471

Fully remote cost role focused on material cost estimating for proposals, building detailed cost volume exhibits, and supporting audits and negotiations. Great fit if you know bills of material, proposal processes, and Excel, and want to work across Sourcing, Program Management, Operations, Engineering, and Finance. Includes a full benefits package with flexible schedules, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Moorestown.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.