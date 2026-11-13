Moorestown’s defense and tech manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Lockheed Martin. If you’ve got hands-on skills or engineering experience, there are several solid roles with clear pay and strong benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $42.38/hour

Key details: Run electronic tests on production hardware, use oscilloscopes and other RF test gear, and log test data. Great fit if you have an electronics certificate/degree, are comfortable troubleshooting, and can hold a security clearance (US citizen required).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $37.30/hour

Key details: Build and repair microelectronics and circuit boards using clean room tools, microscopes, and automated equipment. Good for detail-focused techs with microelectronics training and US citizenship.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $81,500 – $151,300/year

Key details: Lead 15–30 assembly and test techs building radar and launcher subsystems. You’ll drive lean manufacturing, staffing, training, and data-driven performance. US citizenship and ability to get a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $42.38/hour

Key details: Similar to the 3rd shift role but on second shift. You’ll test analog, digital, and power hardware, use RF test equipment, and support first-article builds. Requires electronics background and US citizenship with clearance eligibility.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $64,725 – $139,471/year

Key details: Support production quality on multiple programs, write and run inspection plans, and help with audits and corrective actions. Best for folks familiar with ISO/AS9100, data analysis in Excel, and able to obtain a security clearance (US citizen).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00/hour

Key details: Inspect parts and assemblies using drawings, mil specs, and precision tools, and log defects in PC-based systems. Good match if you’re hands-on, detail-oriented, and can read technical drawings. US citizenship and ability to get a clearance are needed.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Moorestown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $64,725 – $139,471/year

Key details: Design and improve assembly processes using Lean Manufacturing, write process instructions, and support large electro-mechanical builds (wiring, cabling, fiber optics, cranes/hoists). A good step for engineers with 2–5 years’ experience and US citizenship with clearance eligibility.

If one of these looks close, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—Moorestown manufacturing roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.