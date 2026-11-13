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🚚 Moorestown NJ Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Moorestown is busy right now with logistics and manufacturing work, especially around defense and automation. If you like keeping materials, parts, and schedules moving on time, this is a good moment to look.
Manufacturing Support Team Member – Early Professional (Level 2)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67,400 – $125,200/year
Early-career role supporting AEGIS production with equipment logistics, documentation, and installation planning. You’ll track hardware, coordinate truckloads and warehouse deliveries, and help keep critical defense systems on schedule. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance required.
Multifunctional Manufacturing Planner Associate Manager
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,200 – $186,200/year
Leadership role running MRP, make/buy decisions, BOM planning, and warehouse/shipping logistics. You’ll manage a team, drive inventory optimization, and lead cross-functional projects that keep mission systems flowing. Requires 5+ years’ experience, people-management background, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain clearance.
Manufacturing Planning Associate Manager
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,200 – $186,200/year
First-line manager for commodity planning and production control teams supporting radar and launcher programs. You’ll oversee buy- and make-order planning, work closely with warehouse, stockroom, and factory leaders, and help balance demand and supply. Bachelor’s degree, manufacturing/supply chain experience, and U.S. citizenship required.
Material Handler – 1st Shift (7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)
- Employer: OPEX Corporation
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$20/hour (based on experience)
Hands-on warehouse role picking and delivering parts, doing cycle counts, labeling materials, and running daily mail between buildings. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like staying active on your feet; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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