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👔 Moorestown, NJ Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Moorestown has a nice mix of management jobs right now, from tech projects to healthcare and automation. If you’re ready to lead teams and keep things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Project Manager – Technical Implementations
- Employer: Arrive
- Location: Moorestown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex, tech-heavy projects that support smarter, easier travel in cities. You’ll manage timelines, budgets, and client relationships while working with engineers and subcontractors on urban mobility solutions.
Project Coordinator – Warehouse Automation
- Employer: OPEX Corporation
- Location: Moorestown, NJ (World Headquarters)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $63,000/year (based on experience)
Support large warehouse automation installs from the office, handling schedules, shipping, vendors, and project updates. Good fit if you’re organized, can juggle multiple projects, and like working with cutting-edge robotics and engineering teams.
Operations Manager – Autism Therapy Center
- Employer: Kaleidoscope ABA Autism Therapy Services
- Location: Moorestown, NJ 08057
- Type: Listed as Temporary / Operations Manager class (posting also notes full-time hours)
- Salary: Not listed
Run day-to-day operations at a center serving children with autism, including staff management, scheduling, and customer service. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with 6% match, and weekly pay, ideal for someone with healthcare or practice management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to more openings in the same companies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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