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📣 Moore, OK Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Moore’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in banking, housing, and mortgages. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Relationship Banker (Floater)
- Employer: Arvest Bank
- Location: 2101 S Santa Fe, Moore, OK 73160 (supports branches across Moore & Norman)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $24.95 per hour (Grade 12)
Sales-focused banking role where you help customers with accounts, loans, and digital banking, while hitting branch sales goals. Flexible schedule (Mon–Sat), strong benefits, clear growth path from Level 1 up to management track, and bilingual Spanish/English applicants are encouraged.
Leasing Consultant
- Employer: National Property Management Associates, Inc. (35 West)
- Location: Moore, OK (315-unit apartment community)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 per hour (may adjust with onsite living)
- Perks: 25% rent discount for onsite living, monthly bonus plan, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, holidays
Great fit if you enjoy tours, talking with renters, and closing leases. You’ll show apartments, handle applications and leases, and keep up with the local rental market while earning bonuses and a solid rent discount if you live on-site.
Mortgage Regional VP / Producing Manager
- Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI)
- Location: Moore, OK (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes bonus and commission pay)
- Benefits: 401(k), health/dental/vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, flexible schedule
Built for a top-producing Loan Officer who wants leadership without giving up production. You’ll keep originating loans while leading and growing a sales team, with strong operational support and P&L upside tied to your team’s performance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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