Moore’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to nursing programs. If you like helping people learn, there are several solid options open nearby.

Employer: La Petite Academy

La Petite Academy Location: Moore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own classroom and also coach other teachers while you work through La Petite’s 9‑month Master Teacher Certification Program. This role comes with pay bumps at each level, at least 50% childcare discount, no nights or weekends, and options like tuition help and ongoing training.

Employer: La Petite Academy

La Petite Academy Location: Moore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you’re ready for the next step up from classroom teacher. You’ll mentor staff, help run daily operations, and even cover for the Director/Assistant Director, while still staying close to the kids and families.

Employer: La Petite Academy

La Petite Academy Location: Moore, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on classroom role with flexible schedules, no nights or weekends, and at least 50% off childcare. Good fit if you’re energetic, love working with little ones, and want strong training without jumping straight into a lead role.

Employer: Chamberlain University

Location: Clinical sites in Oklahoma City; listing based in Moore, OK

Type: Part-time, per-assignment

Compensation: $1,120–$7,245 per assignment (depends on course, experience, and other factors)

Teach BSN students in inpatient clinical settings and help them connect classroom learning to real patient care. Requires an MSN or higher and recent RN experience; schedules run in 8‑week sessions with blocks of 12‑hour shifts, and no prior teaching experience is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.