Moore’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Moore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support local repair shops and businesses with parts, deliveries, and account visits. This role mixes customer service, sales support, and light logistics, with chances to step up and lead when the Commercial Sales Manager is out.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Moore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Good fit if you want flexible schedules, on-the-job training, and room to move up in a big convenience brand.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Moore, OK

Type: Likely full-time/part-time shifts (6–8 hours, varied)

Likely full-time/part-time shifts (6–8 hours, varied) Salary: Not listed

Keep the bulk foods area stocked, clean, and looking sharp while helping shoppers with coffee, nuts, grains, and more. This is a hands-on job with lots of movement, customer interaction, and a clear routine.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.