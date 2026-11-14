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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Moore, OK
Moore’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Commercial Specialist
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Moore, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support local repair shops and businesses with parts, deliveries, and account visits. This role mixes customer service, sales support, and light logistics, with chances to step up and lead when the Commercial Sales Manager is out.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Moore, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line store role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. Good fit if you want flexible schedules, on-the-job training, and room to move up in a big convenience brand.
Bulk Foods Clerk
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Moore, OK
- Type: Likely full-time/part-time shifts (6–8 hours, varied)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the bulk foods area stocked, clean, and looking sharp while helping shoppers with coffee, nuts, grains, and more. This is a hands-on job with lots of movement, customer interaction, and a clear routine.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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