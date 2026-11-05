🛒 Moore, OK Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Moore’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring and room to grow into leadership. If you like people, sales, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Moore, OK (also serves Norman, OK )

(also serves ) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $19/hour (hourly rate listed in description)

(hourly rate listed in description) Schedule: Sun, Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri – 5 a.m. start, ~40 hrs/week

You’ll stock and straighten shelves, build displays, and order product for big snack brands like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit. This role comes with mileage reimbursement, bonus opportunities, medical/dental/vision from day one, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, tuition help, and strong paths to move up in the company.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Old Trinity Management Company)

(Old Trinity Management Company) Location: Moore, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41,600 – $56,750 per year

Lead a team, grow membership and product sales, and run day-to-day operations at a busy tanning salon. This job is great if you have 1–3 years of retail leadership, love coaching people, and enjoy the beauty/wellness space. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition assistance, bonuses, and employee discounts, plus clear chances to advance.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.